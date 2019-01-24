Paint Pip The Beach Cat Night Held At Little Dreamers Wellness Center

The first-ever Paint Pip The Beach Cat Night was held last weekend at Little Dreamers Wellness Center in Berlin. It was a fundraiser for Kenille’s Kupboard and the Worcester County Humane Society. Each organization received $200 from the event. Attendees are pictured above.