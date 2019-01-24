Commissioners Want To Add Rental License Requirement To Boost Revenue SNOW HILL – Officials agreed to update Worcester County’s zoning code and explore rental licensing requirements this week.As the popularity of services such as Airbnb grows, the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-1 to have staff update the county’s zoning code in order to establish rental license requirements.“This is a revenue generator the county… Read more »

Legislation Aims To Undo Governor’s Post-Labor Day School Order OCEAN CITY — A pair of bills introduced in the state senate could, if approved, derail Governor Larry Hogan’s mandate for a post-Labor Day start to the school year in Maryland.After several failed attempts at legislation, Hogan in 2016 surprised many when he issued an Executive Order mandating a post-Labor Day start to the school… Read more »

County Considering Not Adhering To State Sprinkler Mandate SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Commissioners this week agreed to draft a document that could allow single-family homes to opt out of the state’s fire sprinkler requirement.On Tuesday, the commissioners voted unanimously to have county staff develop a new building permit that would allow those constructing single-family homes to opt out of the state requirement… Read more »