OC Elementary Third Graders Enjoy Reading Books With Their Kindergarten Reading Buddies

Ocean City Elementary School students from Monica Piern’s third grade class enjoy reading books together each week with their reading buddies from Shelby Ennis’ kindergarten class. Pictured are Nolan Sweitzer, Jackson Lilley and Gavin Smith. Submitted Photos