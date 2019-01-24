OC Career Firefighters Association Teams Up With OC Elementary School For Operation Warm Project

Members of the Ocean City Career Firefighters Association teamed up with Ocean City Elementary School for their Operation Warm Project.  This year, Operation Warm, coordinated by firefighter paramedic, Ryan Womer and teacher Kristin Van Kirk, provided 28 brand new coats to students. Pictured with some of the students who received coats are firefighter paramedics Galen Curtis, Dan Wills, Ryan Womer and Sean Sullivan. Submitted Photos