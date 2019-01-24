Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Sponsor Kiwanis Student Leadership Clubs At Local Schools

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City sponsors Kiwanis student leadership clubs in local schools including Buckingham Elementary School. Officers for the club were installed by Kiwanis Past Lt. Governor Carolyn Dryzga last week. She also presented them with a $500 check from the parent club to assist the K-Kids programs for the year.  Pictured, from left, are President Brianna McCray, Vice President Sloan Wade, Secretary Elizabeth Palmer and Treasurer Miralena Smith.