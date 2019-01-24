Decatur Girls Edge Crisfield In Overtime

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team edged host Crisfield in overtime, 45-42, on Tuesday to pull even at 6-6 on the season.

The Seahawks have been up and down all season, but have now strung together two straight to gain some momentum heading into the stretch run of the season. After starting the season 2-1 and earning a split in the Governor’s Challenge, the Decatur girls lost three straight to Bennett, Wicomico and Parkside. In the last week, however, the Seahawks have won two in a row to get back to .500 including wins over Pocomoke and Crisfield, each for the second time this season.

