WEST OCEAN CITY — Residents will gather next week for a special night of bar bingo at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City for the benefit of local kid battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Max Long and his family make frequent trips to Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. and the event next Thursday, Jan. 31 at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City is just the latest in series of events hosted by friends and family to help offset some of the costs associated with his lengthy and often expensive treatment.

Last year, the Stephen Decatur High School varsity baseball team hosted a “pass the hat” game during which over $1,700 was raised for Max and the Long family. Next Thursday’s event will provide another opportunity for the local community to get out on a mid-winter night and help support one of its own while having a great time in the process.

The centerpiece of the event is the popular “Bingo with Blake” event hosted by local musician Blake Haley. That segment of the event will feature a series of bingo games called by Haley with various prizes at stake. However, the bingo is just part of the overall plan for the fundraiser.

The event will also feature a $10 donation at the door, which will afford attendees with a buffet of light appetizers, happy hour drink prices and a door prize ticket. There will also be a Chinese auction, a 50-50 raffle and a basket of hope including a beach cruiser bicycle raffle. The event will take place from 6-10 p.m.