Atlantic General Hospital and Health System recently held an open house and ribbon cutting for the opening of Atlantic General Orthopedic Surgery, the practice of orthopedic surgeon Sean Hooker, MD. Hooker specializes in shoulder, hip and knee replacements, rotator cuff repairs and sports medicine procedures. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

x

x

Distillery Honored

OCEAN CITY — Seacrets Distilling Company has been awarded an additional six medals at the 2018 World Spirits Competition.

Each year, Cigar & Spirits Magazine pours hundreds of quality spirits, tasting each one for quality and consistency. The expert tasting panel explores 14 categories of spirits.

Seacrets Spiced Rum placed first overall in the Spiced Rum Category followed by South Hollow Spirits Twenty Boat Spiced Rum in second. Seacrets Spiced Rum, the flagship of the Seacrets Spirits line, is a unique blend of barrel-aged and spiced rums with blackstrap molasses and five all-natural spices.

Seacrets Lemon Drop Vodka received a silver medal with Seacrets Orange Vodka, Handcrafted Gin, White Rum & Coconut Rum taking home bronze medals.

x

Area Agents Rank High

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Ocean City Offices recently had several agents ranking in the December Top 100 for the Greater Baltimore Region.

Top agents were Nancy Reither,10; Eric Green, 31; Cyndie Hollowell, 33; Peck Miller, 44; Kim Collins, 47; Michael Nolen, 51; Terri Moran, 56; and George Rines III, 88.

McNamara & Associates ranked 18th in the top 20 for teams for December.

x

Doctor Earns Leadership Post

BERLIN — Dr. Sally Dowling, a family practice physician by training, has accepted the position of vice president of medical affairs at Atlantic General Hospital and Health System.

Dowling has been a prominent member of the Eastern Shore medical community for more than 20 years, providing primary care to families in Sussex County since 1992. She has also been actively involved with Atlantic General Hospital in a leadership capacity. Since 2012, she has been a member of the Atlantic General Hospital Corporation as well as a member of the Board’s Governance Committee.

As vice president of medical affairs, Dowling will assume the duties Dr. Stephen Waters carried out for 15 years as medical director of Atlantic General Hospital and Health System. In this role, she will oversee medical staff performance improvement activities, be physician champion for practice transformation, and serve as an executive partner with the organization’s vice president of patient care and vice president of practice administration to create a coordinated care delivery system that supports the Maryland Total Cost of Care system.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, medical staff and leadership, I would like to thank Dr. Waters for his many years of service and guidance during a time of incredible growth and evolution in healthcare,” said Michael Franklin, FACHE, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital and Health System. “We welcome Dr. Dowling to the position of vice president of medical affairs. Her dedication to her patients and her community will strengthen the culture of caring and innovation we already have here at Atlantic General.”

“I am excited to join Atlantic General Hospital and Health System and am honored to follow Dr. Stephen Waters, who has been a tireless champion of health care in our community,” said Dowling. “I look forward to working with the medical staff and administration in continuing the commitment of providing excellent health care to our community.”