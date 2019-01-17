BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team took care of business on Senior Night last Friday, beating visiting Salisbury Christian, 40-29.

On a night when the Mallards honored eight senior players including Cole Berry, Cameron Hill, Cooper Richins, Michael Curtis, Dakin Moore, Colin Miller, Alec Dembeck and Henry Taboh, the Worcester boys cruised to the 40-29 win over Salisbury Christian. With the win last Friday, the Mallards have now won three of their last four and five of the last six after starting the season with an 0-4 record.

Monday’s road game against Gunston was postponed because of snow and will be made up on February 14. The Mallards host St. Thomas More on Friday on Alumni Night as part of a double-header with the Worcester Prep girls’ varsity team. The Worcester boys will then play three straight on the road against Salisbury Christian, Holly Grove and St. Thomas More again.