28th/127th Street
Pit and Pub
410-289-2020
443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
& 127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (127th St.)
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Jan. 19:
Opposite Directions
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel,
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
Every Thursday Thru Saturday:
Phil Perdue On Piano
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Highway
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday,
Jan. 18 & 19: On The Edge
Every Friday & Saturday: DJ Dusty
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. in the Bay
Friday, Jan. 18: DJ Greg, 5 p.m.,
DJ Louie,
The Game Changers, 9 p.m.,
Saturday, Jan. 19:
Nelly’s Echo, Noon
DJ Greg, 5:30 p.m.
DJ RobCee, 9 p.m.,
Jumper 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 21:
Bryan Clark, 6 p.m.
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Fridays: DJ Wax, 10 p.m.
Saturdays: DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Saturday, Jan. 19: Rogue Citizens
Tuesdays: Blake Haley
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, Jan. 18:
Glass Onion, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19:
Dave Sherman, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 22: DJ Rupe
Thursday, Jan. 24: Kevin Poole
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway,
Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, Jan. 18:
DJ BK
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
56th St. & Coastal Hwy.,
Bayside
Friday, Jan. 18:
Jack & T
Saturday, Jan. 19:
TBA
Wednesdays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Jan. 18:
Beats By Jeremy
Saturday, Jan. 19:
FeelFree
Mondays:
Karaoke With Jeremy
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St.& Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Jan. 18:
DJ Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19:
Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.,
DJ Cruz, 6 p.m.,
The Freddie Long Band, 9 p.m.