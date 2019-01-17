Joe P. Gibbons

BERLIN — Joe P. Gibbons, age 86, died on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Old Hickory, Tenn., he was the son of the late Paul H. and Eva B. Gibbons. He is survived by his wife, Eileen H. Gibbons, and children, Joe P. Gibbons, Jr. and his wife Barbara of Bay St. Louis, Miss., Colleen Deptula and her husband Jim of Berlin, and Karen Cooper and her husband Mark of Bishopville. There are six grandchildren, Ryan (Jacklyn) and Marie Fontello (Jake Jones), Joe, III and Jack Gibbons, and Kristin and Paul Stortini, and three great-grandchildren, Emma and Claire Jones and Carson Fontello.

Joe had served in the United States Army and was a graduate of Vanderbuilt University. He had worked as an engineer for DuPont. He was a member of Church of Christ in Ocean View, Ocean City Rotary Club, the Ocean Pines Boat Club, and IEEE Union. He enjoyed golfing and square dancing.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Veteran’s Cemetery in Hurlock. A donation in his memory may be made to Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Ave. Ocean View, Del. 19970, or Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.