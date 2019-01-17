Things I Like – January 18, 2019

The steering wheel warmer function

Come-from-behind victories

Teens talking about their faith

Technology articles

Watching “The Polar Express” every holiday season

Silence in the house

When a preconceived notion is wrong

Being excited about a new restaurant

The smell of an old book

Folding a laundry load of towels

Eggs and scrapple for breakfast

