The Bay Club To Close, As Freeman Weighs Property's Future Options BERLIN – After 30 years as part of the local golf community, The Bay Club is expected to close at the end of the month.According to its website, The Bay Club has been operated by the Carl M. Freeman Companies since 2000 and the last day of operations at the course will be Jan. 31."This…

Annual Prayer Breakfast Features Former NFL Kicker OCEAN CITY – The local community kicked off the year on a positive note with an uplifting address by former NFL kicker David Akers at the 2019 Ocean City Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.Akers, who became the franchise's all-time leading scorer in his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, spoke to hundreds of area residents Jan. 11…

West Ocean City Business Fire Cause Classified As Accidental WEST OCEAN CITY — The cause of a fire at a West Ocean City business has been deemed accidental and attributed to an electrical issue in the interior of the facility.Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters from Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Showell and Newark responded to a reported fire at Caliber Collision on…