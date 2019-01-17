The Women’s Fund Raises Over $5,000 For The Christian Shelter

Members of The Women’s Fund, a component fund of The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, recently raised over $5,000 in donations for The Christian Shelter at the annual Women’s Fund holiday reception in December. The Christian Shelter is a nonprofit which provides emergency temporary shelter, nutritious meals and related services and has assisted over 28,000 individuals and provided over 500,000 meals since 1980. Above, Sister Mary and Brother Jim Christian Shelter receiving the proceeds from BJ Summers of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.