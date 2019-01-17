Seventh Grader Lexi Berrie Wins First Place In Annual Worcester Prep Geography Bee

Seventh grader Lexi Berrie of Berlin won first place in the annual Worcester Preparatory School Lower/Middle School Geography Bee on Jan. 9. Seventh grader Claire Windrow of Bishopville came in second place and eighth grader Luke Loeser of Selbyville came in third place. Pictured, from left, are Loeser, Berrie and Windrow. Submitted Photos