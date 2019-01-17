SD High School Sophomore Caleb Myers And Freshman Georgia Oglesby Named Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School sophomore Caleb Myers (wrestling) and freshman Georgia Oglesby (cheerleading) were named Premier Driving School November Athletes of the Month. Also pictured are Assistant Principal Dr. Curtis Bunting and Premier Driving School representative Geri Riden.