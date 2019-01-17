Ocean City Elks Holds Annual Hoops Shoot Competition

by
Ocean City Elks Holds Annual Hoops Shoot Competition

The Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 last weekend held its annual Hoops Shoot competition for local kids at Worcester Prep. Pictured left, Kennedy Kirby, 8, a fourth-grader at Ocean City Elementary, shows off the trophy for winning her age bracket.

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.