OC Elementary Kindergarten And Third Grade Students Meet Each Week For Buddy Readers

by
OC Elementary Kindergarten And Third Grade Students Meet Each Week For Buddy Readers

Ocean City Elementary School students in Laura Black’s kindergarten class and Wendi Eitel’s third grade class meet each week for Buddy Readers. This is an opportunity to celebrate the reading accomplishments of kindergarten students as they embrace the love of reading. Pictured are third grader Brantley McKenna and kindergartener Landon Bounds.