BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team rolled past Salisbury Christian, 45-24, last week for its 11th straight regular season win.

The Mallards extend its win streak following the holiday break to three games with the victory over Salisbury Christian at home last Friday. Overall the Worcester girls have won 11 straight regular season games to start the season. The Mallards’ only loss of the season was a narrow 43-41 defeat to Kings Christian Academy in its second game of the Governor’s Challenge during the holidays.

Against Salisbury Christian last week on Senior Night, Hailee Merritt led the way with 13 points, while Grace Gardner added 12. Hannah Merritt pitched in eight while five other players got in the score book. The Mallards were scheduled to play Gunston on the road on Monday, but the game was postponed due to the snow-related school closing. The Worcester girls are scheduled to host St. Thomas More on Alumni Night on Friday.