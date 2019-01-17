BERLIN- A stretch of three straight games in Salisbury against tough Bayside South opponents couldn’t end soon enough for Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team, which fell to host Parkside, 79-46, last week.

The Seahawks started the season with a 4-1 record, but a scheduling anomaly had them playing three straight road games against Bennett, Wicomico and Parkside coming out of the holiday break. After falling to Bennett, 66-54, and WiHi, 75-33, the torrid stretch continued for Decatur last week with a 79-46 loss to Parkside.

After starting the season 4-1, the Seahawks now find themselves at 5-5 after the brutal Salisbury run. However, they have a chance to get healthy and get back in the win column with the upcoming stretch. Decatur played Pocomoke on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition, followed by games against Crisfield, Washington and Snow Hill. Decatur went 3-1 against those teams in the early part of the season.