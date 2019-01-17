Brutal Road Stretch Ends With Loss To Rams

by

BERLIN- A stretch of three straight games in Salisbury against tough Bayside South opponents couldn’t end soon enough for Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team, which fell to host Parkside, 79-46, last week.

The Seahawks started the season with a 4-1 record, but a scheduling anomaly had them playing three straight road games against Bennett, Wicomico and Parkside coming out of the holiday break. After falling to Bennett, 66-54, and WiHi, 75-33, the torrid stretch continued for Decatur last week with a 79-46 loss to Parkside.

After starting the season 4-1, the Seahawks now find themselves at 5-5 after the brutal Salisbury run. However, they have a chance to get healthy and get back in the win column with the upcoming stretch. Decatur played Pocomoke on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition, followed by games against Crisfield, Washington and Snow Hill. Decatur went 3-1 against those teams in the early part of the season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.