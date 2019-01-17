BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity track teams turned in solid performances in the latest Bayside Conference meet last week as Kevin Beck continued to dominate some of the middle to longer distances.

In the Pat Russo Invitational in December, Beck finished first in the 800 and third in the 1,600. Two weeks later on January 2, Beck finished first in the 1,600 and second in the 800. Last week, in a conference meet hosted by Parkside, Beck finished first in the 1,600 and second in the 800.

In the 500 last week at Parkside, Gavin Bunting finished eighth and Chad Fischer finished 11th. Beck finished first in the 1,600, while George Cheynet finished 10th and Carter McClendon finished 18th. In the 55-meter hurdles, Samuel Oates was 14th, Andrew Ball finished 16th and Zachary Fuchsluger finished 18th. In the relays, Decatur finished 10th in the 4×200 and first in the 4×800. In the field events, Fuchsluger finished ninth in the high jump while Daquon Collick came in 14th.

On the girls’ side, Jabria Lewis finished 14th in the 55-meter dash. Alyssa Romano finished seventh in the 300, while Caroline Gardner finished 11th in the 800 and Dori Krasner finished 13th. Erica Hicks finished 17th in the 1,600, while Amalia Murphy was 22nd. Avery Braciszewski finished 13th in the 3,200. In the field events, Romano finished sixth in the high jump and Abbie Baker was fifth in the pole vault. Margie Rayne finished fifth in the shot put, while Zoriah Shockley was ninth.