by
AGH Auxiliary Presents Hospital Officials With $40,000 Check

At its annual membership meeting on Dec. 11, the Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary presented hospital officials with a check in the amount of $40,000 towards the hospital’s annual appeal. Pictured, from left, are Barbara Lischak, Auxiliary treasurer; Jackie Choate, Auxiliary secretary; Lois Sirman, Board of Trustee member; Michael Franklin, AGH president and CEO; Margie DiNenna, Auxiliary recording secretary; … and Janet Mengel, Auxiliary past president. Submitted Photos