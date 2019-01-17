OCEAN CITY — Seven suspects were arrested on credit card fraud and other charges after a routine traffic stop connected them to a string of counterfeit card purchases in the resort two years ago.

During the summer of 2017, a total of six victims from outside the region reported their credit cards had been used to make fraudulent purchases. Each victim reported credit cards had been used to make fraudulent purchases at various hotels, alcohol retailers and restaurants in Ocean City during the summer of 2017.

Shortly after the incidents, OCPD officers stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic violation. The driver was identified as Shawn Johnson, 19, of Princess Anne, while the passengers were identified as Adebomi Adaralegbe, 21, of Landover, Md., and Remi Adegbite, 22, of Magnolia, Ariz.

During the traffic stop, OCPD officers detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and a search was initiated. During the search of the vehicle, officers located a fraudulent debit card, a laptop computer and two credit card reader and writers.

Through the investigation, OCPD detectives learned the suspects were creating counterfeit credit cards using account numbers likely purchased on the web. Detectives were able to link a total of seven suspects to the crimes. The other suspects were identified as Justin McMillan, 20, of Snow Hill; Remi Adegbite, 22, of Magnolia, Arizona; Khiry Drummond, 27, of Cambridge; Soulemayne Diallo, 25, of Capital Heights; and Honore Mbaye, 20, of Middle River.

Each of the suspects has been charged with several crimes related to credit card theft, identity theft and credit card counterfeiting.

Incidentally, Mbaye was charged separately in August 2017 with credit card fraud and theft in August 2017 after OCPD detectives were able to connect him to a case involving the use of stolen credit card information and later pleaded guilty to the latter.

On Aug. 23, 2017, an OCPD officer spoke with a Pennsylvania woman who reported her debit card had been compromised and was being used in numerous local places.

The biggest fraudulent charge on her account was a hotel room in Ocean City for over $770. Also on her account were fraudulent charges from a retail store and a convenience store in Ocean City. OCPD officers responded to the hotel and learned the hotel’s asset protection department had determined the room had been rented with an unauthorized debit card that ultimately matched the victim’s card information. A short time later, OCPD officers located one of the three occupants of the room rented with the victim’s debit card information identified as Honore Mbaye.