Mathias Grateful For Opportunity To Serve District

Editor:

As I write this on my last full day as your State Senator for District 38, I want to thank all my constituents and our neighbors in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties for the privilege of serving you and our Lower Eastern Shore.

My 2018 campaign provided you, the voters of our district, a summary of my accomplishments, my leadership, and my relationship-building across our local, state and federal governments and agencies:

•In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, I secured critical FEMA aid to Crisfield and Somerset County residents.

•I protected our legacy agriculture and poultry industries.

•For our loved ones entrenched in a fight against cancer, my legislation offered enhanced access and more timely treatment.

•My legislation continued to fund the dualization of Route 113, the one of most dangerous roadways in Maryland.

•My work provided opportunities and respect for our veterans.

•I helped to protect our environment – our oceans, bays and open spaces – that are so important to our shore legacy and tourism industry.

This list only scratches the surface of the accomplishments we achieved together through your efforts and support during my 12 total years as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates and Maryland Senate, as well as my 16 years spent in service to the Town of Ocean City as the Mayor and a member of the City Council.

The need for effective leadership for the Lower Shore, Eastern Shore and all of Maryland continues. I remain fully committed to the successes of the people of our Eastern Shore, its legacy and its future as we establish our goals and priorities for the continued success of our families here. All People. All Maryland. Always.

Respectfully yours,

Jim Mathias

Ocean City

(The writer served in the Maryland State Senate from 2011-2018 after being a member of the House of Delegates from 2006-2010. He previously served 10 years as mayor of Ocean City and six years as a councilman.)