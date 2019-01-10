Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053

Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Now Through Jan. 29: Art Exhibits

“Artist’s Choice” and “Shared Visions.” Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. 410-524-9433, artleagueofoceancity.org.

Jan. 11: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Single crab cake sandwich green beans, baked potato, cole slaw and drink: $12. Carry-outs available and bake sale table.

Jan. 17: Pine’eer Craft Club

Refreshments at 9:45 a.m.; business meeting at 10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. January project to be announced. Pine’eer Artisan and Gift Shop open every Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and every Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Guests welcome. 410-726-8062.

Jan. 17: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Executive Board: 6 p.m.; general membership: 7 p.m. Public invited for the swearing-in ceremony of new 2019 officers. Worcester County Historical Society President Charles Weaver will discuss progress of the Judy Johnson Memorial tribute stone to be installed in front of the Snow Hill branch library. 443-944-6701.

Jan. 17: AAUW Luncheon And Meeting

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Rehoboth Beach Country Club, 221 West Side Dr., Rehoboth Beach, Del. $25 cash. Meal choice of grilled sirloin with veal jus, whipped potatoes and green beans or penne pasta, grilled chicken, spinach, tomato and roasted garlic cream. RSVP to 301-980-8738 by Jan. 4.

Jan. 18: Fish Fry

4:30-7 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Platters: $10 and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread, dessert. Beverage included for those who eat in.

Jan. 18-19: “Fiddler On The Roof”

Show times Friday-Saturday 7 p.m., 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Top talent from Ocean Pines Children’s Theater. Tickets: $15. Purchase online at ocmdperformingartscenter.com or in person at OC Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. email: emanset1949@gmail.com or visit Ocean Pines Children’s Theater on Facebook.

Jan. 19: Oyster Fritter And Soup Sale

Noon-until. Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Mt. Pleasant Road, Willards. Proceeds to benefit “A Village At The Shore,” a nonprofit organization serving the elderly, disabled and veterans. Oyster fritter sandwiches, vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, bake table. 410-726-1967.

Jan. 19: An Evening Of Jazz And Blues

7-11 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Tickets: $25, limited seating. Evening entertainment by singer/-saxophonist Everett A Spells. 410-213-1956.

Jan. 19: Ocean Pines Anglers Club Meeting

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room, 235 Ocean Parkway. Doug Murphy will speak on changes to the 2019 tax law and a slide presentation highlighting the year in review will be shown along with any fishing updates. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

Jan. 19: All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

3-7 p.m. East Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, Del. Abate of Sussex County, for Bill Morgan, a longtime Abate member. Menu includes spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad, garlic bread. Cake table. $10/person; $5/children 4-12. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

Jan. 24: Luncheon Meeting

Republican Women Of Worcester County

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., meeting begins at 11 a.m. Captain’s Table Restaurant, 15th Street in the Marriott Hotel, Ocean City. Topic: “Know What’s Coming in 2019-A Discussion of Maryland and Worcester County Legislative Issues.” A Worcester County commissioner will be present to answer questions. Cost of luncheon: $20. Reservations: annlutz60@gmail.com or 410-208-9767.

Jan. 26: All-You-Can-Eat Taco Night Canceled

5-7 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. 443-880-6966.

Feb. 5, 6, 7: Md. Basic Boating Safety Course

U.S. Coast Guard offering the program. Ocean Pines branch library. The Maryland Safe Boating Certificate is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972, and is awarded after successful completion of the course, which includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues and common marine maintenance. $15 for all three evenings. Register: 410-935-4897 or email CGAUX1205-@Gmail.com.