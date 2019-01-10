Things I Like – January 11, 2019

by

Close NFL playoff games

Peeling a just right avocado

Old lighthouses

The story behind the ‘John’s Crazy Socks’ company

Taking Christmas decorations down on a warm January day

When a referral works out for everyone

Waking up before the alarm

Young athletes who don’t complain about calls by referees

Personalized photo calendars as a gift

Finding a perfect conch shell on the beach

Spanish moss hanging from a tree

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.