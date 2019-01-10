Proposed Change In Parking Rules Divides Planning Commission; Attorneys Argue Redevelopment Will Be ‘Stifled’ If Passed OCEAN CITY — Resort planners this week took no action on a proposed code change that could eliminate or at least limit special exceptions for parking amid concerns it could stifle redevelopment projects in town.For the last few months, the Ocean City Planning Commission and staff have been exploring ways to tighten certain loopholes and… Read more »

Seal Saved From Bald Eagle On Assateague Island Died In Rehab ASSATEAGUE — The often-vicious circle of life that briefly saved an injured harbor seal pup turned the other direction this week when it died from injuries and illnesses at the National Aquarium rehabilitation center.Last Friday, local photographer and naturalist Allen Sklar was making his rounds on Assateague when he saw a juvenile female harbor seal… Read more »

Heiser Sworn In As Worcester County’s First Female State’s Attorney SNOW HILL – Veteran prosecutor Kris Heiser was sworn in as the first female state’s attorney for Worcester County this week.On Monday, Heiser was instated as the new Worcester County state’s attorney in front of a standing room-only crowd.Heiser defeated challenger William McDermott with 51 percent of the vote to win her seat in June’s… Read more »