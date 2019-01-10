BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team, in the midst of three straight road games against tough Bayside South opponents, dropped a pair of games to Bennett and Wicomico over the last week.

The Seahawks started the season 4-1 and split two games in the Governor’s Challenge to enter the second half with a 5-2 record. However, a scheduling quirk had them playing three straight Bayside South games to start the second half of the season.

Last Thursday, Decatur fell to host Bennett, 66-54, then lost to Wicomico on Tuesday, 75-33. Decatur completed the tough stretch with a road game against Parkside played too late to be included in this edition. The Seahawks get a non-conference home game against Arcadia next week, followed by a rematch with Pocomoke.