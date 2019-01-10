Open Houses Of The Week – January 11, 2019

OCEAN PINES
8 High Sheriff Trail
Sat 11-3
3BR/2BA/1404SF
Remodeled Kitchen
Stainless Appliances
New Flooring
Clint Bickford
Keller Williams
410-422-9166

SELBYVILLE
32203 Lighthouse Rd
Route 54
Sun 12-3
4BR/2.5BA/2164SF
2 Acres
Indoor Heated Pool
Clint Bickford
Keller Williams
410-422-9166

OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Open Sat & Sun
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Private Beach Area
Kevin Decker
Coastal Life Realty
443-235-6552