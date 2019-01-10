Mallards Trending In Right Direction

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team opened the second half of its season with a 4-35 win over Salisbury School last Saturday at home.

With the win over Salisbury School, the Mallards now have their season trending in the right direction. Worcester opened the season with four straight losses, but since then have won three of the last four including the win over the Dragons last Saturday. The Mallards will face Salisbury Christian at home on Friday for Senior Night.

Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.