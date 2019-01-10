BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team opened the second half of its season with a 4-35 win over Salisbury School last Saturday at home.

With the win over Salisbury School, the Mallards now have their season trending in the right direction. Worcester opened the season with four straight losses, but since then have won three of the last four including the win over the Dragons last Saturday. The Mallards will face Salisbury Christian at home on Friday for Senior Night.