The nativity scene where a baby Jesus statue was stolen is pictured on Baltimore Avenue. Submitted Photos

OCEAN CITY — Resort police continue to search for the couple wanted for stealing a Baby Jesus statue from a nativity scene at a downtown church early New Year’s Eve morning.

Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, a Baby Jesus statue was stolen from a nativity scene at a church on Baltimore Avenue at 3rd Street. The suspects were operating a silver-colored sedan with no front license plate believed to be a Hyundai Elantra or Sonata. The suspects responsible for the theft are urged to return the statue to the church or turn it in to the Ocean City Police Department at the Public Safety Building.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the identities of the suspects is urged to contact OCPD Detective Chris Snyder at 410-520-5351 or Csnyder@oceancitymd.gov.