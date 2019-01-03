SNOW HILL – Veteran prosecutor Kris Heiser was sworn in as the first female state’s attorney for Worcester County this week.On Monday, Heiser was instated as the new Worcester County state’s attorney in front of a standing room-only crowd.Heiser defeated challenger William McDermott with 51 percent of the vote to win her seat in June’s… Read more »
BERLIN – A team of local watermen and volunteers removed 27 abandoned crab pots from the coastal bays over the holiday season.In one day, Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) volunteer Marie Brodey, commercial crabber Skip Maisel and his first mate removed 27 “ghost” crab pots from the waters near the Saint Martin River and Assawoman… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Tourism officials last week renewed the debate over increasing the room tax in Ocean City by a half a percentage point, leading to a larger discussion about the future branding of the resort.During last week’s Tourism Committee meeting, the debate over potentially increasing the room tax in Ocean City from the current… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Resort police continue to search for the couple wanted for stealing a Baby Jesus statue from a nativity scene at a downtown church early New Year’s Eve morning.Just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, a Baby Jesus statue was stolen from a nativity scene at a church on Baltimore Avenue at 3rd… Read more »