Things I Like – January 4, 2019

by

A messy house on Christmas morning

Walking to dinner in Berlin

No longer feeling like I have to be awake for New Year’s Eve

When my son wants to practice a sport

When young people show kindness

Musicians who sing and write their own songs

Funny classified ads

Feel of an old sweatshirt

A puppy’s soft belly

Hearing rain from bed and not having to get up

A new kitchen appliance

