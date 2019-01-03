BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team turned in a strong performance at the prestigious Warrior Duals in southern Maryland last weekend, winning six of seven matches against some of the best programs in the state.

The Seahawks rolled through their first six matches in impressive fashion at the Warrior Duals in La Plata last weekend before running into a buzz saw in six-time state champion Damascus. The run included wins over Old Mill, host La Plata, South River, Huntingtown, North Hagerstown and King George.

In the first round, Decatur beat Old Mill, 60-15. Jagger Clapsadle won by forfeit at 112 and Austin Miller won by forfeit at 120. Noah Reho beat Damion Mansapit at 126, but the Seahawks took their first loss at 138. Alex Koulikov beat Cameron Neal at 145 and Jhymir Blake beat Brent Newland at 152, but Decatur took losses at 160 and 170.

Micah Bourne got the Seahawks back on track at 182 with a win over Jesse Charnesky and D.J. Taylor beat Jack Davis at 195. Decatur last at 220, but Dakota Souder rebounded with a win over Stephen Nisweiner at 285 and Shamar Baines closed out the match with a win over Tinity Kilip at 106.

Against La Plata in the second round, the Seahawks survived a five-bout losing streak in the middle weight classes to secure the 45-28 win. Nico D’Amico got it started for the Seahawks with a win over P.J. Flores at 120. After a loss at 126, Reho beat La Plata’s Miles Pierce at 132.

The Seahawks then last five straight bouts from 138 to 170. Bourne righted the ship again for Decatur with a win over Nate Lednum at 182. Taylor won by forfeit at 195, followed by a win by Daletez Smith over Nick Stone at 220. Souder beat Quentin Dibble at 285, Baines beat Mason Winkler at 106 and Clapsadle beat Mason Scott at 113.

In its third match against South River, Decatur prevailed in a close one, 36-30. Robert Mitchell beat Austin Simpson at 126 and Reho beat Isaac Barber at 132. Kyle Elliott beat Joab Patino at 138 and Koulikov beat Michael Byers at 145. Decatur then dropped three straight from 152 to 170.

Lukas Layton got the Seahawks back in the win column with a win over Sam Hicks at 182, and Bourne beat Niko Nolte at 195. After three straight losses from 220 to 106, Clapsadle got Decatur back on track with a win over Nolan Lunsford at 113 and D’Amico closed it out with a win over Matthew Gribble at 120.

In its fourth match, Decatur beat Huntingtown, 45-30. After a loss at 132, Reho won by forfeit at 138, Elliott beat Dylan Bishop at 145 and Blake beat Robert Ireland at 153. Huntingtown then swept five straight matches from 160 to 225. Souder won by forfeit at 285, Caleb Myers won by forfeit at 113 and Clapsadle won by forfeit at 120. D’Amico closed it out for Decatur with a win over Armando Bracero at 126.

In the fifth round, Decatur rolled past North Hagerstown, 57-10. Elliott beat Nicholas Carter at 145 and Hayden Gable beat Blaze Godlove at 152. North Hagerstown won matches at 160 and 170, before Layton and Bourne each won by forfeit at 182 and 195. Smith beat Isaiah Dorsey at 220, Souder beat Will Klein at 285, Myers beat Cory Ridenour at 106 and Clapsadle beat Thomas Monn at 120. After a loss at 126, Mitchell beat Evan Rakich at 132 and Reho beat Krehl Kasyan at 128 to close it out.

In its sixth match, the Seahawks bet King George, 45-26. King George won the first three matches at 152, 160 and 170 as the Seahawks fell behind early. Bourne beat Mettres Murrill at 182, Layton won by forfeit at 195, Smith beat David Peebles at 220 and Jonathan Church won by forfeit at 285.

Baines beat Jayden Richardson at 106, Miller beat David Norris at 112, Clapsadle beat Gabe Nesmith at 120 and D’Amico beat Jeremy Kraisser at 126. After King George won two matches at 132 and 138, Elliott beat Jonah Kapp at 145 to close out the 45-26 win in the penultimate match of the tournament for the Seahawks.

Decatur had won its first six matches of the tournament, but looming in the final match for the Seahawks was six-time state champion Damascus. Decatur won its share of matches, but was trading wins for pins by Damascus through much of the match with resulted in the 51-17 loss, its first of the tournament.

Damascus won the first four at 152, 160, 170 and 182 before the Seahawks got on the board with a win by Souder over Michael Harris at 195. Damascus won at 220 and 285 before Decatur got back in the win column with D’Amico’s win over Colton DeValle at 106. Reho beat Nick Biava at 120, but Damascus closed it out with wins at 126, 132, 138 and 145.