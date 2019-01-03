Worcester Prep sharpshooter Lily Baeurle finished second in the three-point shooting contest at the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week. Baeurle sank eight three-pointers in her opening round to advance to the finals. Pictured above, Baeurle warms up during the competition. Submitted photo

SALISBURY- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team kept its unbeaten season intact with a win in it opener in the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament last week, but dropped its second game for its first loss of the season.

The Mallards entered the Governor’s Challenge with a perfect 7-0 record through the early part of the season and was rolling past teams in convincing fashion. The streak continued in the Mallards’ first game in the Governor’s Challenge with a decisive 61-24 win over Thomas Stone of Charles County in the opener of the John Coleman bracket.

For years, the John Coleman Tournament featured the three public high schools in Worcester County along with an at-large team in a round-robin holiday tournament, but has since been folded into the larger Governor’s Challenge. In the championship game in the Coleman bracket, the Worcester girls fell to Kings Christian Academy, 43-41, in a tight game for their first loss of the season.

The Mallards resume regular season play on Saturday with a road game against Salisbury School. Next week, the Worcester girls have a pair of home games including a rematch with Salisbury School along with another home game against Salisbury Christian.