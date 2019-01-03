SALISBURY- The Bayside South all-star team beat the Bayside North all-stars, 56-40, last week in the first-ever Legends Alumni game as part of the Governor’s Challenge.

A new wrinkle in the Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament this year was the first-ever Legends All-Star game featuring top players from the Bayside South and Bayside North from teams dating back to 2002. The Bayside South team prevailed, 56-40. The Bayside South team featured Decatur’s Aaron Wyatt, Wicomico’s Bubby Brown, Devon Gale and Craig Winder; Snow Hill’s Keith Jackson, Pocomoke’s Eddie Miller, Parkside’s Devante Walker, Mardela’s Charles Fontaine, and Andre Collins and Andy Collins from Crisfield.