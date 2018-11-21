The Worcester Preparatory School Math Team placed first and senior Matt Durkin placed second in the Individuals category at the 35th Annual Eastern Shore H.S. Mathematics Competition hosted by Salisbury University Department of Mathematics and Computer Science on Nov. 8. WPS Upper School math teacher Linda Bragg coached the winning three-person team consisting of Durkin and juniors Max Huber and Eli Prushansky. Bragg and her winning team were presented a $100 National Council of Teachers of Mathematics gift certificate to be used for products or publications for the WPS math department. Durkin was awarded a Barnes & Noble gift certificate. Pictured, from left, are Co-Director of the competition Dr. Jathan Austin; Prushansky; Durkin; Huber; Bragg; Co-Director of the competition Carvel LaCurts; and John Petito, Sponsor, Delmarva Power.