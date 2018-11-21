Walmart And Kiwanis Club Work Together Providing Holiday Turkeys For Diakonia

Walmart and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City worked together to provide holiday turkeys for Diakonia. Event chair Barb Peletier is pictured with Eddie Marvel, Walmart meat manager, loading the turkeys for her to deliver to Diakonia.