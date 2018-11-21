Stephen Decatur offensive lineman Connor Carpenter last week was honored with the Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Year” award and the handsome trophy that accompanies it. Carpenter, center, is pictured with APT Vice President Bobby Hammond, APT CEO Bob Hammond and Head Coach Bob Knox. For 18 years, APT has presented a “Tough Guy of the Week” award to a deserving Stephen Decatur varsity football player. The weekly awards culminate with a “Tough Guy of the Year” award for the player who exemplifies the spirit of the honor week in and week out during the football season. Submitted Photo
About The Author: Shawn Soper
Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.