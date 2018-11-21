Things I Like – November 23, 2018

by

November’s weather extremes

Traditional Christmas music

Hanging lights this weekend every year

Not shopping on Black Friday

Oyster dressing leftovers

When social media is a positive thing

A pile of leaves and a toddler

Hot chocolate after Winterfest of Lights

Close elections

Quiet time in the morning before everyone wakes up

Reducing my screen time

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.