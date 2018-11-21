Star Charities Donates Proceeds Of Western Night To Marine Corps League

Star Charities donated proceeds of $1,500 from its Western Night at Ocean Downs held in July to the Marine Corps League of Ocean View/Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Janet Ackerson, Sue Walter, Sandy McAbee, Sharon Sorrentino, Anna Foultz, Frank Del Piano, Mary Evans, Lee Tilghman, Barbara Peletier, Paulette Mari and Irmgard Heinecke.