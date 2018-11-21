Pictured, front from left, are Suzanne Arrington, John Arrington, WPS senior Hailee Arrington and Jason Arrington; and, standing from left, Head of School Randal Brown, Director of Athletics Matt McGinnis, Varsity Field Hockey Coach Katie Oxenreider and Director of College Counseling Vickie Garner. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — A remarkable season for Worcester Prep field hockey standout Hailee Arrington culminated last week with her signing a national letter of intent to continue her education and play Division I field hockey at American University.

Arrington last week committed officially to American University in Washington, D.C. and will continue her athletic and academic careers with the Eagles. American is a Division I school and plays in the Patriot League. This year, the Eagles went 9-9 on the season and lost to Boston University in the Patriot League tournament championship.

The letter signing continues a run of post-season accolades for Harrington. The senior scored 18 goals, tying for the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) lead, and added 10 assists as she led the Mallards to the conference championship game.

Last week, Arrington was named ESIAC Player of the Year in field hockey and was also named Most Valuable Player for field hockey for Worcester Prep. She was also named team MVP after her junior year and was named to the All ESIAC First Team as a junior and as a sophomore.