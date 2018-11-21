OCEAN CITY — The holiday season is quickly approaching and the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has begun collecting new, unwrapped toys for their Annual Holiday Toy Drive.

This year, all toy donations will benefit Worcester County GOLD, a local non-profit organization that strives to promote dignity by providing financial aid to families in crisis, vulnerable adults and children in foster care in Worcester County. This is the third year the OCPD Holiday Toy Drive has benefited Worcester County GOLD.

All toys will be provided to Worcester County GOLD as part of the “Helping Hands for the Holidays” program. In 2017, this program ensured that 801 Worcester County children had toys to open during the holiday season.

New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Public Safety Building, located at 6501 Coastal Highway. Worcester GOLD requests that all toys be valued at $40 or less, and do not include jewelry, electronics, video games or toy weapons of any kind. All monetary donations and contributions should be directed to Worcester County GOLD and mailed to 299 Commerce Street, Snow Hill, Md. 21863. Holiday event organizers wishing to partner with the OCPD Holiday Toy Drive are asked to contact the OCPD at 410-723-6610. The deadline for all toy donations is Tuesday, Dec. 11.