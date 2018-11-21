OCEAN CITY – Ocean City is now one step closer in seeking a Bicycle Friendly Community designation with the adoption of a Complete Streets Policy.

On Monday, the Ocean City Mayor and Council voted unanimously to adopt a Complete Streets Policy that will be used to develop safe transportation for all users – including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders – on all newly constructed, reconstructed or resurfaced roadways in town.

Specifically, the policy outlines the development of projects and design features such as bike lanes, bus shelters, striped crosswalks and more. It also appoints a team of town staff members from the engineering, public works, and planning and zoning departments to review proposed construction projects and implement the policy.

Since their first meeting in August, members of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee have been working on a Complete Streets Policy that would put the town one step closer to pursuing a Bicycle Friendly Community designation. The national designation program provides guidance for cities and towns wishing to develop a bikeable community.

For Ocean City, the designation aligns with its efforts to establish a continual bike route along the resort’s side streets. The goal is to minimize the need for bicycles to interact with vehicles on the city’s major roadways.

Councilman Matt James made a motion to adopt the resolution and Councilman Mark Paddack seconded the motion.

With no further discussion, the council voted 5-0, with Council President Lloyd Martin and Councilman Dennis Dare absent, to adopt the resolution.