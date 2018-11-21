BERLIN — Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team is starting the season with a new, highly-credentialed coach at the helm.

John Moeser is the new varsity basketball coach at Worcester. He comes to Worcester Prep from Calvert Hall where he spent 23 years as a teacher and coach. At Calvert Hall, Moeser was the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant coach for both basketball and lacrosse. After the basketball season, Moeser will also become the head varsity lacrosse coach at Worcester.

Moeser started his coaching career at Cardinal Gibbons in Baltimore, his alma mater, in 1994. He was an assistant under Ray Mullis at Gibbons and coached Steve Wojciechowski, who went on to stardom at Duke and is now the head coach at Marquette University. At Calvert Hall, Moeser coached several players who went on to play Division I basketball including Gary Neal, who spent 10 years in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs.

Moeser is bringing an equally impressive assistant coaching staff to Worcester. On his staff is Greg Palmer, who played at Salisbury University, and Pat Moylan, who played at DeMatha under legendary coach Morgan Wooten and later played at Bucknell University.

Moeser takes over a varsity basketball program at Worcester and a roster with a lot of different names and faces from last year, but loaded with potential. Ten of the players on the roster are upperclassmen including eight seniors and two juniors. Moeser will find out early what he has in the first year when the Mallards open the season competing in the Tip-Off Classic in Delaware with a pair of games against host Indian River and Laurel. After that, the schedule is loaded with the usual Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rivals.