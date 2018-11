BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Golf and Country Club will be the celebratory host for the 21st Annual Santa’s Open Charity Golf Tournament next Saturday, Dec. 1, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Chesapeake for the Eastern Shore.

The tournament’s cost per person is $75 plus one new unwrapped gift for a child or youth between the ages of 7 and 17. In turn, the cost will cover breakfast, golfing fees, Santa’s cheer cart, contests, gifts and the commemorative post-tournament reception to be held in the clubhouse. Additional post-tournament reception and auction tickets can be purchased for $20.

The day will include golf as well as Mrs. Claus’ Breakfast, Santa’s Cheer Cart, Rudolph’s Reception and contests. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. A reception and awards will follow at 3 p.m.

The fee per golfer is $75 if registration is received by Nov. 26 or $85 at the door. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast, golfer gift and post-tournament reception. Each golfer is also asked to bring a new, unwrapped gift for a child ages 7-17. Awards will include closest to the hole, longest drive, low net and low gross teams.

For information about Santa’s Open, call 410-543-2447, ext. 225. All proceeds from this event will be used for the programs and services of the Eastern Shore office of the Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Greater Chesapeake. Registration forms are available at OceanPinesGolf.org. Registration may also be completed by calling 410-543-2447.