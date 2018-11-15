Worcester Preparatory School Hosts Upper School Homecoming Dance

by
Worcester Preparatory School Hosts Upper School Homecoming Dance

Worcester Preparatory School hosted its Upper School Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 20. The Homecoming Court included, from left, Freshman Prince Vaughn Zender and Princess Faith Sens; Sophomore Prince Daniel Chen and Princess Arusa Islam; Junior Prince Gavin Carmody and Princess Jordan Campbell; Senior Prince Alec Dembeck and Princess Maria Deckmann; and Senior King Cameron Hill and Queen Kendall Whaley.