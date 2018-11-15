John Marshall Melson

BERLIN — John Marshall Melson, age 82, died Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Pittsville, He was the son of the late Raymond and Gladys Gravenor Melson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Virginia Melson, in 2010. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Melson Davis, and her husband Roger of Snow Hill, and grandson, Brooks Davis and his wife Jennifer, and great-grandchildren, Dawson Reed Davis and Alexi Page Davis. There are numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in death were siblings Charles Melson, Sr and Phyllis West.

“Marshall” had been a mechanic and truck driver for many years having last worked for Glasgow and Davis in Salisbury. He was a member of the Assateague Mobile Sportfisherman’s Association.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

x

Patsy Ann Jurney

OCEAN CITY — Patsy Ann Jurney, 83, passed away on Nov. 6, 2018 in Sykesville.

Born on July 1, 1935, in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Etta and Bernard Miller. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, William; her daughter, Dana; son, Stephen; daughter-in-law, Jeanne; grandchildren, Katelyn and Caroline; sister, Darlea; brother, Donnie; sister-in-law, Shirley; as well as a large extended family and many lifelong friends who will miss her dearly. She enjoyed living at the beach, spending most of her time between College Park and Ocean City. She loved country music, the Washington Nationals, the Washington Redskins, and her granddog, May.

A Celebration of Patsy’s life will be held in Ocean City at the Elks Lodge #2645 on Sunday, Nov. 18 from 1-4 p.m.

x

Ruth Jeanette Murphy

OCEAN CITY — Ruth Jeanette Murphy went home to be with the Lord and dance on his heavenly streets of gold on Nov 14, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John T. Murphy, who passed 2005. She is survived by her only child, Victoria A. “Volpe” Emerson, and her husband, Ernest F. Emerson of Ocean City; her grandchildren, Michael G. Volpe of Ocean City, Tammy L. Volpe of Germantown, Md., and Joseph G. Volpe and wife Sharyn Volpe of Fredrick Md.; and her beloved great grandchildren, Michael “Vinnie,” Britney “Brits,” Joseph “Joey,” and Trinity “trin”.

Ruth was born in Washington DC on June 13, 1937. She and John retired to Ocean City to enjoy the good life around 1987. Together they danced into their golden years. Ruth loved sharing the fact that she worked for Arthur Murray as a dance instructor. And for those who have had the pleasure of knowing the wild, steamy, vivacious and classy Ruth J. Murphy she will never be forgotten. Her amazing personality and love for life will live on and on forever in all of our hearts. Dance on momma,

x

Blanche Winifred Packard Brown

BISHOPVILLE Blanche Winifred (Freddie) Packard Brown, age 91 of Bishopville, died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 13, 2018.

She was born to Harriette & Floyd Packard in Flint, Mich. She had one sister, Mary Elizabeth Packard Rose Stemmler.

She moved to Washington, D.C. at the end of World War II to work for the US Justice Department. She met and, after a whirlwind courtship, was married to William Edward Brown for 49 years until his death. Together they had two daughters, Linda Anne and Kathleen Ellen.

She lived and raised her family in Clinton, Md. She worked many years for the U.S. Department of Defense at both Bolling and Andrews Air Force Base(s).

In 1980, she retired and moved to West Ocean City and later Bishopville where she resided until her death. From around the mid-1950’s, she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department (Company 25), becoming an honorary member after she moved to Worcester County. After their retirement, she and Bill loved to travel the country in their RV, visiting far-flung friends and distant family.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Brown) Barkley-Barris and her husband, John; and Kathleen (Brown) Davis and her husband, Jack; two grandchildren, Keith Barkley and Christopher Davis; and eight great grandchildren, Arias, Chiara, Mackenzie, River, Kyle, Thomas, Noah and Paxton.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Park in Berlin.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

x

Jane Louise Belzner

SELBYVILLE — Jane Louise Belzner of Selbyville, Del. and formerly of Baltimore passed away on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. She was 71 years old.

Mrs. Belzner was born on June 18, 1947 to the late William H. and Alice Glover King.

She was a homemaker. Jane loved to crochet, read and collected angel figurines. She was an angel herself, a special person with a big heart. She was a member of St. Luke and St. Andrew Catholic Church in Ocean City. Jane was known around Ocean City as St. Jane.

Jane is survived by her husband of 50 years, John S. Belzner of Selbyville, Del.; a son, Patrick Belzner and his wife Kristin of Selbyville, Del.; a sister, Diane Wisner of Baltimore; a sister-in-law, Noreen Chauncey of Glen Burnie; a god child, Corinne Louden; and four grandchildren, Andrea, Anthony, Marley and Kayley Belzner. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del. 19963.

Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.