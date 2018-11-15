Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Thursday Through Dec. 13:

Prayer Of The Ninth Hour, Bible Study

Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. 302-645-5791.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Nov. 16: Atlantic General Hospital

Auxiliary Lobby Sales

7 a.m.-3 p.m. 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage, small leather goods). 410-641-1100 or www.atlanticgeneral.-org.

Nov. 17: John Wesley Men Concert

5 p.m. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. John Wesley Men of Marion Station. Free will offering. 410-251-6424 or 410-641-2058 and leave message.

Nov. 17: Aging In Place (Senior Care)

10 a.m.-noon. Tyree AME Church, 10049 Germantown Rd., Berlin. Resources and information for yourself or family members. Presenter: Clarie Desautels, Direct Services, Worcester County Commission on Aging, Snow Hill.

Nov. 17: Turkey Shoot

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Synepuxent Rod & Gun Club, 7909 Purnell Crossing Rd., Berlin. Benefit of Ocean City/Berlin Boy Scout Troop 225. Registration: 7:30 a.m. Bring your own 12- or 20-gauge shotgun; ammo provided. Rounds start at $2 per target. Win gift certificates from area restaurants, hotel accommodations, sporting goods, tools, hunting supplies, turkeys, jewelry, more. Breakfast, lunch and bake sale will be available. 443-366-5882 or scoutmaster@octroop225.org.

Nov. 17: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes smashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Nov. 17: Italian Dinner And Auction

5 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (corner of Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Themed gift baskets, theater tickets, artwork, homemade pies and more. Adults: $10 in advance, $12 at the door; ages 5-12: $6; Age 4 and under: free. 410-641-2186 or Bethany21811@gmail.com.

Nov. 19: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room, 235 Ocean Parkway. Strong Schools of Maryland Co-Executive Sue Fotheril will speak. Donations of food and/or checks will go to Shepherd’s Crook. Visitors welcome. 410-973-1021.

Nov. 21: Meditative Labyrinth Walk Invitation

Doos will be open from 6-8 p.m. St. Paul’s by the Sea Church, 302 N. Baltimore Ave., Ocean City. Enjoy peace during this quiet and relaxing walk.

Nov. 22: 40th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Ocean City Baptist Church, 102 N. Division St., Ocean City, next to the 7-Eleven. Anyone who is looking for fellowship and friendship is invited to this free dinner. Menu includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, string beans, cranberry sauce, variety of pies, coffee, tea, rolls and butter. Call for more information or to let the church know you are coming: 410-289-4054 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also will be serving dinner and delivery to shut-ins in Ocean City and West Ocean City. Call with location.

Nov. 24: Fall Luncheon

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, Powellville. Oyster fritters, homemade soups, barbecued pork sandwiches, chicken salad, homemade desserts. Eat-in or take-out. 443-880-8804.

Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13: Christmas

Ornament Fundraiser

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary fundraiser. Blow your own glass ball ornament. Jeffrey Auxer Design Studio, 19 Jefferson St. (behind the Atlantic Hotel), Berlin. Cost: $30. Must pre-register: 443-880-4944. Choose your own color or your favorite NFL team colors. Space is limited.

Nov. 29: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic

School Holiday Fashion Show

5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets include a seated dinner by Le Donne Cucina and a glass of wine. Fashion, shopping, raffles, holiday fun. Tickets: $40 in advance or $45 at the door. 410-208-1600 or www.mostblessedsacramentschool.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Holiday Shopping Specials

AGH Thrift Shop

10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Lots of new and gently used holiday gift items, Jewelry, toys, dishware, games and more. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will visit the shop on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 410-641-1238.

Dec. 1: Christmas Bazaar

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Eat-in or carry-out vegetable beef soup, chicken salad sandwiches. Silent auction, white elephant sale. Vendors: Tastefully Simple, Usborne Books, Perfectly Posh, Pampered Chef, Young Living, Thirty One, LuLaRoe, Scentsy, Woodcrafts, Jackie’s Knit, WL Whim, Pat’s Garden, Premier Designs Jewelry, jewelry by Vicky Hotz and Marie Villa.

Dec. 3: Community Holiday Sing-Along

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Featuring the Delmarva Chorus.

Dec. 6-7: Atlantic General Hospital

Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Everything $6 (necklaces, rings, shawls, watches, glasses, hats, gift ideas). 410-641-1100 or www.atlanticgeneral.org.

Dec. 15: Homemade Cookies By The Pound

1-3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church, 3rd Street, Pocomoke. Select which cookies you want for $8 a pound. Come early for best selection. Craft items also for sale.

Jan. 4: Cash Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early birds begin at 6 p.m. Twenty regular games, two specials and one cash jackpot. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. To reserve a ticket in advance: 443-880-6966.