Ocean City Elementary School Holds 2nd Annual Pajama Drive

Ocean City Elementary School (OCES) held its 2nd Annual Pajama Drive Oct. 15-Nov. 2. Students were encouraged to bring in a new pair of pajamas to donate to the Pajama Program, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides new, warm pajamas and books to children in need. At the end of the PJ Drive, OCES students, faculty and staff collected 94 pairs of pajamas. Pictured, from left, are Dixie Davis, Trevor Lehman, Hayden Yeager, Wyatt Scimgeour, Lewis Takacs and Jamari Sears.