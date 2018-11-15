Coastal Highway Lighting Decision Divides City Council OCEAN CITY — More lighting is better along a notoriously dangerous stretch of Coastal Highway, resort officials decided this week, but it certainly wasn’t easy.The Mayor and Council had before them on Tuesday a presentation of the lighting recommendations for the stretch of Coastal Highway from the convention center to 62nd Street, or the area… Read more »

State To OC On Route 90 Dualization: ‘Manage Your Expectations Of What We Can Accomplish’ OCEAN CITY — During a fall update with State Highway Administration (SHA) officials on Tuesday, resort officials continued to press for the eventual dualization of Route 90, but it doesn’t appear the state is prepared to take action any time soon.On Tuesday, SHA officials briefed the Mayor and Council on a variety of projects in… Read more »

OC Restaurateur Trader Plans New Berlin Restaurant In Old Bank Building BERLIN – A local restauranteur plans to transform a vacant bank building on Old Ocean City Boulevard into an eatery focused on traditional southern barbeque.John Trader, founder of Liquid Assets in Ocean City and Our Harvest in Fenwick, plans to open a barbeque restaurant in the former Taylor Bank building on Old Ocean City Boulevard…. Read more »