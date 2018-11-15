Local Couple Donates $5,000 To Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation

by
Local Couple Donates $5,000 To Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation

A local couple has donated $5,000 for the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, which provides exceptional hospital and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families. The Johnstons used their Donor Advised Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore to create a matching donation for a combined total of $10,000 to the organization. Pictured, from left, are Brian Morrison, Bill and Carolyn Johnston, Riley Marshall and Wayne Littleton.