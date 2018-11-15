The crew on the Wrecker made a late-season run down to the Poor Man’s Canyon this week and was rewarded with an epic tuna bite that ended with 16 yellowfin in the box. Photo courtesy of Hooked on OC

OCEAN CITY- Offshore fishing opportunities have been few and far between down the late summer and early fall stretch, but at least one local boat took advantage of a great opportunity this week.

On Monday, the Wrecker with Captain Jeremy Blunt and his crew took advantage of a break in the weather and made a run down to the Poor Man’s Canyon. The Wrecker crew was rewarded for their perseverance with an epic day that ended with 16 big yellowfin stacked on the dock at their home base at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

According to Fish in OC, the Wrecker left the dock shortly before sunrise on Monday and landed its first of 16 yellowfins just 20 minutes after lines were in the water. The bite continued steadily throughout the day and by the time the Wrecker arrived back at the Ocean City Fishing Center around dusk on Monday, the crew had 16 yellowfin in the box.