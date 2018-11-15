OCEAN CITY – You will never get a chance to see Frank Sinatra, or even Frank Sinatra Jr., perform in concert, but some people say Tony Sands is the next best thing.

Sands is a lifelong Sinatra fan and has been perfecting his act as one of the nation’s best-known Sinatra performers for more than 25 years. He has performed all over the country, and on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 8 pm, he will be at The Ocean City Performing Arts Center for one show only.

Sands will be bringing his big band to celebrate Sinatra’ 103rd birthday. Sands is renowned for his uncanny vocal re-creation of Sinatra as well as his mannerisms that help create the illusion that “Old Blues Eyes” is back.

The show will include all of Sinatra’s timeless hits.

Tickets, priced at $35 and $45, are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000 or by stopping by the Ocean City Performing Arts Center box office between 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.