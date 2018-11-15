Clean Sweep For Worcester Prep’s Fall Sports Teams

It was a clean sweep for Worcester Prep’s fall sports teams in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) when the post-season awards were announced last week. Pictured from left, Hailee Arrington was named ESIAC Player of the Year in field hockey, Myranda Beebe was named ESIAC Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year, Gracie Gardner was named ESIAC Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year, Colin Miller was named ESIAC Golfer of the Year, Vincent Petrera was named ESIAC Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year and Graham McColgan was named ESIAC Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Submitted photo

